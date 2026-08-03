Jewish Settlers Attack Armenian Church in Occupied Al-Quds, Hurling Stones and Spitting at Entrance

ABNA24 - Jewish settlers attacked the Armenian Church in Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday, in the latest assault targeting Christian holy sites in the occupied city.

The Jerusalem Governorate said a group of Jewish settlers attacked the Armenian Church, throwing stones at its entrance and collectively spitting on its doors.

Footage circulating from the scene showed settlers hurling stones at the church while spitting on its entrance during the attack.

Churches and Christian holy sites in Occupied Jerusalem have been subjected to repeated attacks by extremist settlers, alongside violations committed by Israeli forces.



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