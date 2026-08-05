ABWA Secretary-General: Closest Path to God, Path of Imam Hussain (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, in a meeting with converted (Mustabsir) students from Turkey in Karbala, referring to the greatness of the place where the pilgrims of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) are present, stated, "Today we are in a very sacred place; a place that is very great, respected, and dear in the sight of God Almighty; because it belongs to Aba Abdullah al-Hussein (a.s.), who is dear to the divine court."

He added, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) offered everything he had in the path of God so that the name of God and Islam would remain alive, and if it were not for this uprising and this blood, nothing of Islam would remain today."

The Prophet (p.b.u.h.) Held Special Respect for Imam Hussain (a.s.)

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, speaking about the position of Imam Hussain (a.s.) with the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.), said, "He was so dear to the Prophet that the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.) could not bear to hear him cry. It is narrated that the Prophet, while delivering a sermon on the pulpit, upon hearing the cry of Imam Hussain (a.s.), came down from the pulpit, embraced Hussain (a.s.), and comforted him."

He continued, "It is narrated in history that the Prophet (p.b.u.h.) repeatedly kissed the chest of Imam Hussain (a.s.) to teach others respect for Hussain (a.s.), but in Karbala, that respect was not observed."

The Pilgrimage to Imam Hussain (a.s.) Is Equal to a Thousand Accepted Hajj and Umrah Pilgrimages

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the virtue of visiting the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.), stated, "In some narrations, it is stated that whoever visits Imam Hussain (a.s.), it is as if they have performed a thousand accepted Hajj and a thousand accepted Umrah pilgrimages with the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.), and this is a very great virtue."

Referring to the book "Kamil al-Ziyarat" by Ibn Qulawayh, he said, "In this book, more than five hundred narrations about pilgrimage are mentioned, and one narration states: 'There has been no prophet except that he has visited the grave of Hussain'."

Imam Hussain (a.s.) Chose the Path of Martyrdom with Full Awareness

He further, referring to the conversation of Umm Salama with Imam Hussain (a.s.) before his departure for Iraq, said, "Umm Salama told Imam Hussain (a.s.) that she had heard from the Messenger of God (p.b.u.h.) that if he goes to Iraq, he will be martyred. Imam Hussain (a.s.) replied that he himself knows better than anyone what fate awaits him; he knows that they will kill him, cut off his head, take his family captive, put his children in chains, and they will call for help, but no one will come to their aid."

Ashura and Arbaeen Are Both Divine Miracles

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, stating that Ashura and Arbaeen are manifestations of divine power, said, "The Ashura movement is a miracle, and Arbaeen is also a miracle. You have seen this truth with your own eyes; millions of people, with love and affection, are present on this path, and they pay all the expenses of this movement themselves, without relying on governments."

He added, "For every step taken on the path of pilgrimage, a reward is recorded, but the important thing is to use the great capacity of Arbaeen to achieve great goals, expand justice, and reach the ideal of all divine prophets, and God willing, this goal will be achieved."

The Closest Path to God Is the Path of Imam Hussain (a.s.)

Ayatollah Ramazani, addressing the converted students from Turkey, congratulating them on the success of accepting the school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), stated, "You are in a very good place and have chosen the right path. The closest path to God is the path of Imam Hussain (a.s.), and it was divine grace that illuminated your hearts with the acceptance of the Wilayat of the AhlulBayt (a.s.). The AhlulBayt (a.s.) are the means that lead a person to God Almighty."

Citing the words of Fakhr al-Razi, one of the great Sunni commentators, regarding the verse "the firmest handle," he said, "Fakhr al-Razi says that whoever holds fast to the Commander of the Faithful, Ali (a.s.), in their religion and life, has grasped the firm divine handle and has connected to true monotheism."

Ibn Abi al-Hadid: Wherever Ali (a.s.) Is, the Truth Is There

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the famous hadith "Ali is with the truth and the truth is with Ali," stated, "Many have interpreted this hadith to mean that Ali is with the truth, and wherever the truth is, Ali is also there; but Ibn Abi al-Hadid al-Mu'tazili, one of the great Sunni scholars, presents a more subtle meaning and says: wherever Ali (a.s.) is, the truth is there. This difference is very important and shows that the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) is the criterion and measure of the truth."

He added, "We should all be grateful to God Almighty for guiding us to this path."

Knowledge, Love, and Obedience; Three Duties Toward the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

Ayatollah Ramazani, stating that the responsibility of Shiites is not merely outward love, said, "Regarding the Pure Imams (a.s.), we have three fundamental duties: first, to increase our knowledge and understanding of them; second, to increase our love and affection for them, as the Holy Quran says: 'I do not ask you for any reward for it except love for the near relatives'; and third, to obey them. These three principles are the foundation of a correct relationship with the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

He emphasized, "The more a person's knowledge of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) increases, the deeper their love will become."

Familiarity with the Quran; A Condition for Scientific and Spiritual Growth

Ayatollah Ramazani further, offering essential advice to the converted students, emphasized constant familiarity with the Holy Quran and stated, "Be familiar with the Quran. Connection with the Quran should be formed in three stages: first, recitation of the Quran; second, reflection and contemplation on the divine verses; and third, presenting oneself to the Quran, meaning that a person constantly measures their behavior and conduct against the standards of the Quran and sees which of their actions are in accordance with the Quran and which are inconsistent with its teachings."

He added, "It is narrated about the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.) that Lady Fatimah (a.s.) described him as: 'His character was the Quran.' When the Quran is manifested in the form of a person's behavior and conduct, that is the being of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h.). Therefore, we should all strive to measure ourselves against the standards of the Quran and make our lives Quranic."

Make Nahj al-Balaghah and Sahifa Sajjadiyya the Focus of Your Studies

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing the necessity of benefiting from the precious heritage of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), said, "Just as you should be familiar with the Quran, it is also necessary to have continuous connection with Nahj al-Balaghah and Sahifa Sajjadiyya."

He continued, "Sahifa Sajjadiyya, for those who are devoted to prayer, spirituality, and spiritual journeying, is a boundless ocean of divine teachings, and Nahj al-Balaghah is also a sea of wisdom, knowledge, and Islamic teachings."

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the position of Nahj al-Balaghah among non-Shiite thinkers, stated, "Many Sunnis and even Christian thinkers, after studying Nahj al-Balaghah, have become captivated by the personality of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.). A clear example is George Jordac, a Christian author who wrote valuable works about the justice of the Commander of the Faithful (a.s.) and spoke of his love and devotion to him."

He added, "We too must increase our knowledge of Nahj al-Balaghah and benefit from this boundless ocean of teachings."

Converted Students Should Be Trained to Propagate the Teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing the necessity of training scientific and propagational forces, said, "If among you there are interested and talented youth, encourage them to enter seminaries to study religious sciences or to pursue Islamic studies at universities."

He added, "The International University of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) is ready to accept interested students from bachelor's to doctoral levels, and seminaries also welcome talented students."

Ayatollah Ramazani, recounting a memory from his missionary days, stated, "Years ago, I was giving a speech in one of the villages. I saw a talented young man and told him that they needed to have their own cleric and missionary. That young man entered the seminary, studied, and today he is one of the successful clerics of that region. You should also train such forces among yourselves so that after learning the teachings, they can return to the people and convey the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) to others."

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