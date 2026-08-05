Commonalities of Arbaeen with Major Global Rituals

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Arbaeen, as one of the world's largest religious and human gatherings, draws millions of pilgrims from various countries to Karbala each year; a ritual in which walking, voluntary service, mourning, and popular solidarity are seen at the highest level. Among the world's great and well-known ceremonies, there are rituals that share similarities with Arbaeen in some respects, although each has developed within its own specific religious and historical context.

1. Hajj

The Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca is the largest annual gathering of Muslims worldwide. Millions of people from different parts of the world, wearing identical garments and at a specific time, perform common rites. The widespread presence of pilgrims, collective order, and massive service participation make Hajj one of the closest parallels to Arbaeen in terms of social dimensions.

2. Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela in India is one of the world's largest religious gatherings in Hinduism. Millions of people gather to perform ritual rites and be present along sacred rivers. This ceremony, due to its massive crowds, long pilgrim journeys, and the formation of temporary cities for service provision, is comparable to Arbaeen in terms of social manifestations.

3. The Way of St. James (Camino de Santiago)

The Camino de Santiago in Spain is one of the most famous Christian pilgrimage routes in the world. Pilgrims often travel this route on foot, ultimately reaching the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. The spirit of spiritual journey, enduring hardship, and the connection between pilgrimage and personal growth are aspects of similarity with Arbaeen.

4. Pilgrimage to Lourdes

Lourdes in France is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Catholic Christians. Each year, millions of pilgrims travel to this city for prayer, supplication, and seeking healing. The widespread presence of volunteers, popular services, and the spiritual atmosphere of this shrine place it among the world's great religious rituals.

5. Fátima

Fátima in Portugal is also one of the most renowned pilgrimage centers in Christianity. Large gatherings of believers, collective processions, shared prayers, and a mournful or penitential atmosphere are elements that bring this ceremony closer to some dimensions of Arbaeen.

6. The March of Peace (Marš mira) or Srebrenica Peace March

The March of Peace, or the Srebrenica Peace March, is one of the most famous memorial ceremonies in Europe. This march is held annually to commemorate the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, and participants travel a route of approximately 100 kilometers. More than a religious ritual, this ceremony is a collective act of remembrance and loyalty to historical memory; in this respect, it shares similarities with Arbaeen in terms of the walking dimension and popular participation.

7. The Shikoku 88 Temple Pilgrimage

In Japan, the Shikoku pilgrimage is one of the most well-known walking pilgrimages in Buddhism. Pilgrims travel the long route of 88 temples and benefit from guesthouses and service stations along the way. This tradition, particularly in terms of the long pilgrimage journey and the spirit of self-purification, shares similarities with the culture of Arbaeen walking.

Conclusion

Nevertheless, Arbaeen has unique characteristics; because in it, millions of people from different nationalities, languages, and religions, centered on love for Imam Hussain (a.s.), come together, and a vast network of voluntary service, processions, hospitality, and transnational solidarity takes shape. This combination has elevated Arbaeen beyond a mere religious ceremony and turned it into a rare and global phenomenon.

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