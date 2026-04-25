Analysis: Iran’s Embassies on the Frontline of War of Narratives

ABNA24 - As the American-Israeli aggression against Iran has once again put to show the glorious Iranian unity and national cohesion and motivated the people from all layers of society to defend their country beside the armed forces, the diplomatic missions, especially the embassies, have also shouldered an important part of the job.

This job was not limited to doing the traditional diplomatic activities and included mixing modern ways of connection and messaging, public diplomacy, and active presence on the international and social media at a strategic level. Actually, the embassies of Iran during war have worked like bulwarks in the "war of narratives", preventing a different image of political and field realities.

In a world the public opinion have a key role in swaying the policies of governments, creating narratives and conveying messages to the global audience is crucial. Using the capacities of various platforms, the Iranian embassies and consulates have tried to carry the Iranian narrative of the war developments to the international audience. Iranian embassies did not just put out dry official statements, they produced engaging multimedia content, especially motion graphics, that proved highly effective at turning complex issues into simple, powerful narratives.

These motion graphics, which offered a detailed, fact-based look at the war and its human toll, captured global attention. Western audiences, in particular, responded strongly, many were seeing a version of events that broke sharply with the dominant media narratives back home.

By bringing battlefield realities to life, these visuals landed a serious blow to enemy propaganda. That impact did not go unnoticed: a number of social media platforms, many of them under US and Israeli influence, either restricted or removed the content.

These media restrictions were translated by many as attempts to block alternative narratives from reaching a wider audience. And that crackdown only underlined how effective the original content had been. The lesson was that any story with real power to shape public opinion will eventually run into efforts to shut it down.

Success in interactive diplomacy

Beside public diplomacy, Iran's interactive and dialogue-centered diplomacy has played a key role during war.

Embarking on constant interaction with the governments, international and regional organizations, the Iranian embassies have prevented the US and Israeli from building an anti-Iranian international consensus. Pushing against the Western and allied efforts for adopting a UN Security Council resolution against Tehran was a clear sign of the political breakthroughs the Iranian diplomats secured, blocking the efforts of enemies to sell their anti-Iranian aggression to the world as legitimate.

On the other hand, a key achievement of this diplomacy was preventing the formation of an international consensus against Iran. In most international conflicts, major powers typically try to build broad coalitions to ramp up pressure on their adversary. But Iran managed to check that dynamic using diplomatic tools.

Iranian embassies in European capitals worked closely with political officials and the media to present a realistic picture of the situation and highlight the consequences of Europe entering a full-blown conflict. This pressure diplomacy, built on dialogue, persuasion, and the use of international legal mechanisms, played a major role in preventing the conflict from spreading. The clearest example of this can be seen in Western countries’ refusal to back plans for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, despite mounting pressure from the Trump administration.

Another notable point is the continued delivery of consular services under wartime conditions. Unlike many countries that scale back or halt consular operations during crises, Iranian embassies made every effort to keep serving their citizens without interruption. These services included issuing passports, offering legal advice, assisting Iranians in emergencies, and following up on various individual cases.

Embassies, the political bulwarks of defending the country

During war, the embassies worked like political bulwarks. At a time heavy foreign pressures worked to divide people from the Islamic Republic system, Iranian diplomats abroad faced multiple challenges ahead. Some of these Western pressures aimed at defection of diplomats from Islamic Republic for propaganda use of them. However, the cohesion and resistance of Iran's diplomatic body thwarted this Western plot.

Displaying a picture of political and management stability, the embassies sent the message to the world that the country enjoyed domestic cohesion despite pressures and threats.

This image-building, which is achieved through official engagements, media interviews, and cultural activities, played a key role in neutralizing negative propaganda. Demonstrating the effectiveness of state institutions during a crisis is one of the most important tools for countering psychological warfare.

So it can be said that during this period, Iranian embassies went far beyond their traditional missions. Alongside the armed forces and the Iranian people, diplomats operated as third pillar, displaying the power of diplomacy. This synergy among the battlefield, the public, and diplomacy warded off enemy efforts to create division and instability.

These wartime actions prove that active, smart diplomacy can play a decisive role, even when the balance of power appears to tilt in favor of enemies. By correctly grasping this reality, Iranian embassies managed to defend national interests through a mix of traditional and modern tools, making a real impact on the international stage.

Finally, experience of 40-day war showed that in today's world, power is not limited to military terms. Rather, managing the public opinion, creating narratives, and effectively interacting with the world community are as important as military defense. By playing an active role in these areas, the Iranian embassies demonstrated a fact: Diplomacy can still work as one of the most influential instruments in advancing national agenda and countering international threats.



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