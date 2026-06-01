Iran Condemns Dutch Police Attack on pregnant wife of Palestinian man as 'Gross Violation of Human Rights'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said that Dutch police attack on Palestinian man's pregnant wife is a gross violation of human rights.

Esmail Beqaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his personal account on one of the social networking websites, publishing a clip published by Al Jazeera TV in which a Dutch police officer violently throws a Palestinian man's pregnant wife to the ground and drags her along, "This behavior is extremely barbaric and unjustifiable. There is no excuse for the police to violently attack a pregnant woman, just because she wanted to stay with her arrested Palestinian husband."

The Iranian spokesman added: "The Dutch authorities must pursue this blatant violation of human rights and hold the perpetrators to account. Such violence is a sign of dogmatism and systematic discrimination in the country's police structure."

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