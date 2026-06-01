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Iran Condemns Dutch Police Attack on pregnant wife of Palestinian man as 'Gross Violation of Human Rights'

1 June 2026 - 08:20
News ID: 1821038
Source: Mehr News
Iran Condemns Dutch Police Attack on pregnant wife of Palestinian man as 'Gross Violation of Human Rights'

Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said that Dutch police attack on Palestinian man's pregnant wife is a gross violation of human rights.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said that Dutch police attack on Palestinian man's pregnant wife is a gross violation of human rights.

Esmail Beqaei, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his personal account on one of the social networking websites, publishing a clip published by Al Jazeera TV in which a Dutch police officer violently throws a Palestinian man's pregnant wife to the ground and drags her along, "This behavior is extremely barbaric and unjustifiable. There is no excuse for the police to violently attack a pregnant woman, just because she wanted to stay with her arrested Palestinian husband."

The Iranian spokesman added: "The Dutch authorities must pursue this blatant violation of human rights and hold the perpetrators to account. Such violence is a sign of dogmatism and systematic discrimination in the country's police structure."

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