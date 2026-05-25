Iran's FM Spokesman: Liberation of Khorramshahr 'Symbol of Iranian People's Resilience' in Defending Dignity, Territorial Integrity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has described the liberation of Khorramshahr as a symbol of the Iranian people’s resilience in defending Iran’s dignity and territorial integrity.

In a post on his X account commemorating the 3rd of Khordad, the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr during the Iraqi-imposed war of 1980s, Baghaei said, “God has closed the path to defeat upon us”.

He added, “The 3rd of Khordad represents the great epic of the Iranian people in the liberation of Khorramshahr and symbolizes the tenacity and perseverance of Iranians in defending the country’s dignity and territorial integrity.”

He further emphasized, “The name Khorramshahr has become a codeword for resistance and sacrifice for our homeland. We honor the memory of the 6,000 heroic martyrs who participated in the operation to liberate Khorramshahr, especially martyr Mohammad Jahanara.”

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