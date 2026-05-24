Iran Condemns Israeli 'Brutal Attacks' on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s “brutal attacks” against Lebanon in recent days, which left dozens of casualties and caused widespread destruction.

Baqaei on Sunday denounced the continued violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by the Israeli regime, noting that more than 3,000 people have been killed and over 9,000 injured during Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past three months.

The spokesperson described the indifference and inaction of the United Nations Security Council toward the attacks as “shameful,” and stressed the need for urgent action by the Islamic world, particularly through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to stop the Israeli regime’s occupation and crimes.

Praising the resilience and resistance of the Lebanese people against Israeli aggression, Baqaei extended condolences to the families of the victims as well as the people and government of Lebanon, and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s full solidarity with Lebanon in defending its sovereignty and independence.

On Saturday alone, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 20 people in Lebanon. The airstrikes hit various locations including a site near Hiram Hospital in Tyre, where at least 25 medical, nursing and administrative staff were wounded, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

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