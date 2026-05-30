Iran condemns Israeli attacks on Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has strongly condemned Israeli attacks across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, which have killed and wounded many, displacing hundreds of thousands.

In a statement on Friday, Baghaei criticized the intensified and expanded Israeli military assaults on the historic cities of Tyre, Nabatieh, and Sidon, adding that the silence and indifference of international bodies, especially the United Nations Security Council, have emboldened the occupying regime to continue its aggression and crimes.

He described the US administration as an accomplice and partner in all Israeli crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine, and the broader region.

The spokesperson offered condolences for the martyrdom of Hossam Zeidan, a veteran journalist of Al-Alam news network, extending his sympathies to Zeidan’s family, the media outlet, and the journalism community in Lebanon and around the world.

Baghaei noted that over 300 journalists have been killed by the Israeli regime in Palestine and Lebanon over the past three years, asserting that the international community bears the responsibility to hold the occupying criminals accountable for grave international crimes.

The spokesperson praised the legendary patience and steadfastness of the Lebanese people in the face of Israeli aggression and occupation, reaffirming Iran’s full solidarity with Lebanon in its efforts to defend sovereignty, dignity, and independence against the expansionist and colonial ambitions of the Israeli regime.

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