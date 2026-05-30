Five people martyred in Israeli Airstrikes on Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least five people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting several towns in southern Lebanon in a brazen violation of a fragile ceasefire

Lebanon’s state news agency (NNA) reported on Friday that at least four people were killed in an Israeli strike on a building in the town of Abbasiyeh near the southern city of Tyre.

This is while another person was killed in a separate airstrike on Deir Qanoun al-Nahr.

Israeli warplanes also targeted a house in the town of Harayib, leaving several people injured.

Israel carried out more airstrikes that hit the towns of Gandouriyeh, Frun, Harayib, and Mansouri in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli drone strike on the town of Majdal Zoun near Tyre also caused injuries.

In Nabatieh province, Israeli warplanes targeted a building in the town of Habboush, destroying the structure.

A low-flying Israeli drone was also spotted over Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

Another drone strike targeted a motorcycle traveling on the Tyre-Abbasiyeh road, leaving several people injured.

Earlier Friday, a Lebanese police officer was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the town of Aba in Nabatieh province.

Meanwhile, the UN children’s agency says eleven children are killed or injured on average every 24 hours in Lebanon amid Israeli attacks.

The Israeli attacks came as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River in Lebanon.

Israel has destroyed several bridges and civilian infrastructure across the area over the past weeks.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days.

Israeli attacks have killed 3,324 people across the Arab country since March 2 when Israel launched the latest aggression.

.....................

End/ 257

