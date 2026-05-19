Tehran Rejects Merz’s ‘Baseless’ Claims, Accuses Germany of Double Standards on Nuclear Security

ABNA24 - Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly rejected “baseless and selective accusations” leveled by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz against the Islamic Republic regarding a mysterious failed explosion incident near a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

In a post on X on Monday night, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei sharply criticized Merz for invoking international law and regional security only when it suits Western political interests, while turning a blind eye to clear acts of aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

“Mr. Friedrich Merz, hypocrisy becomes evident when a clear attack by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is not only not condemned, but is effectively justified,” Baghaei wrote.

“Yet, regarding an incident that was a false flag operation by the enemies of peace and regional harmony -- and even the UAE has not officially blamed Iran for it -- suddenly the language of ‘international law’ and ‘regional security’ is invoked,” he added.

Herr Friedrich Merz,

Die Heuchelei ist offensichtlich. Offene Angriffe der Vereinigten Staaten und des israelischen Regimes auf die gesicherten Atomanlagen des Iran stoßen nicht auf Verurteilung, sondern auf Ausreden und Rechtfertigungen. Wenn jedoch eine mutmaßliche… pic.twitter.com/fj16LaCb5f — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) May 18, 2026

The spokesperson stated that any genuine concern for the safety of nuclear sites and the people of the region must be applied equally and without double standards.

“If an attack on nuclear facilities is considered a threat to the people of the region, this principle must apply equally to all countries, not only when it serves Western political interests,” Baghaei stated.

He concluded his response with a sharp literary reference drawn from German literature, comparing Merz’s selective judgment to the character of Judge Adam in Heinrich von Kleist’s famous play The Broken Jug.

“In German literature, such ‘selective judgment’ is reminiscent of ‘Judge Adam’ in the play The Broken Jug. He is the very judge whose own wrongdoings should be judged, yet he pretends to be a defender of justice!” Baghaei wrote.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that Western powers and the Israeli regime routinely apply international norms in a hypocritical manner, condemning incidents involving their adversaries while justifying or ignoring their own acts of sabotage and aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and fully monitored by the IAEA and that attempts to fabricate tensions in the region serve only the agenda of those who seek to undermine regional stability and harmony.



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