India Summons US Diplomat Over Deadly Attacks on Indian-Manned Merchant Ships

AhlulBayt News Agency: New Delhi has strongly protested the illegal US military attacks targeting Indian-manned merchant vessels.

Indian crew members on board three merchant ships came under attack from American military forces in recent days, resulting in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

On Friday, New Delhi summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires, Jason Meeks, over the illegal strikes on merchant ships with Indian crew on board.

This was the second time this week that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Meeks to lodge New Delhi’s strong protest over the deadly incidents. He had previously been summoned on Wednesday night.

New Delhi told the American diplomat that these illegal attacks must stop immediately.

On June 8, the Palau-flagged oil tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces. All crew members were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

On June 11, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker Jalveer, carrying around 20 Indian seamen, was attacked; all crew members were reported safe.

India’s MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the three separate attacks targeting the Settebello, Marivex, and Jalveer “came from the US Navy.”

He emphasized that India attaches high importance to the welfare of its seafaring community and stated that these attacks must cease.

The vessels were reportedly involved in the transport or sale of Iranian oil amid the ongoing US blockade in the region. India has firmly called for an end to such actions endangering civilian seafarers and commercial shipping.

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