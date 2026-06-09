Iranian Ambassador Attends Commemoration of Eid al-Ghadeer and Imam Khomeini Anniversary in Hyderabad

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The event was organized by Anjuman Ittihad Iranianan Deccan and attended by Iran's Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fath Ali, as the chief guest.

Speakers paid tribute to Imam Khomeini's religious, intellectual, and political legacy, describing his ideas and struggle as a continuing source of inspiration. They highlighted his role in leading Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution and his influence on political and religious movements beyond Iran.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Fath Ali spoke about Imam Khomeini's life, teachings, and global impact. He said the late Iranian leader not only guided the Islamic Revolution but also inspired oppressed communities and those seeking justice around the world.

Iran's Consul General in Hyderabad, Hamid Ahmadi, also addressed the audience, discussing Imam Khomeini's vision, leadership, and long-term influence. Speakers emphasized that the message of Eid al-Ghadir, which commemorates the appointment of Imam Ali in Shia Islamic tradition, and Imam Khomeini's teachings both underscore the importance of unity, justice, and spiritual values within the Muslim community.

Among those attending were several prominent religious scholars, including Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Ali Farishta, Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Taqi Raza Abedi, and Maulana Jafar Hussain Khalji.

Participants stressed that the principles associated with Eid al-Ghadeer and Imam Khomeini's thought encourage service to humanity, Muslim unity, and the pursuit of justice and moral values.

The event concluded with prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity across the Muslim world. Attendees also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving and promoting Imam Khomeini's intellectual and religious legacy.