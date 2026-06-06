Large Eid al-Ghadir Gathering Held at Hazrat Abbas Shrine in Lucknow + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A large religious gathering was held at the Shrine of Hazrat Abbas in Lucknow to mark Eid al-Ghadir, one of the most significant occasions in the Shia Islamic calendar. The event drew a substantial number of worshippers who participated in special religious observances commemorating the declaration of the guardianship (Wilayah) of Imam Ali.

Hujjat al-Islam Maulana Mirza Jafar Abbas led the Eid al-Ghadir prayers, attended by a large congregation of believers. Following the prayers, participants recited the Sigha-e-Ukhuwwat (pledge of brotherhood), reaffirming their commitment to unity, mutual respect, and solidarity. Worshippers also exchanged greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Mirza Jafar Abbas highlighted the significance of the event of Ghadir, describing it as more than a historical milestone. He said it represents a lasting declaration of guidance for the Muslim community and affirms the spiritual leadership of the Ahl al-Bayt (the family of the Prophet Muhammad).

He further emphasized that Eid al-Ghadir promotes the values of love, brotherhood, social harmony, and adherence to the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt.

The event concluded with special prayers for the unity of the Muslim community, the well-being of the Islamic world, and the security and prosperity of the nation. Representatives of Anjuman-e-Safinatun Nijat also extended their greetings and best wishes to worshippers on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.