Al-Abbas Holy Shrine receives flag of glorious Eid al-Ghadir from delegation of Imam Ali Holy Shrine (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine received the banner of the Ghadir Festival from the delegation of the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine, coinciding with the approach of the greatest Eid of Allah, the blessed Ghadir Festival.

The delegation was received by a member of the Board of Directors of the holy shrine, Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, and the head of its Public Relations Department, Mr. Muhammad Ali Azhar.

Al-Shami said: A delegation from the Imam Ali's (p) Holy Shrine had the honor of visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and presented the Ghadir flag, which is raised annually in the holy shrines in celebration of the blessed Ghadir Eid.

He added that the Ghadir flag will be raised at the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine in a location to be determined later, in order to contribute and participate with the Imam Ali's (p) holy shrine in commemorating this blessed occasion.

The handing over of the sacred banner to the holy shrines in Iraq is an annual event organized by the Holy Najaf Shrine to celebrate the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is keen on spreading decorations, flower wreaths, and celebration banners throughout the holy shrine and its surroundings to commemorate this blessed occasion.



/129