Hezbollah’s Nightmare of Deadly FPVs Drives Desperate Israel to Bomb South of Beirut

ABNA24 - Hezbollah has inflicted heavy losses on “Israeli” forces with a devastating campaign of fiber-optic FPV drone strikes, prompting “Israel” to desperately expand its military aggression to Beirut for the second time since a ceasefire went into effect early April.

Hezbollah on Thursday carried out five precision missile and mortar operations against “Israeli” occupation forces in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese resistance struck the newly established "Bilat" base using an "advanced and unique missile," according to a Hezbollah statement.

Separate operations targeted armored vehicle staging areas and troop concentrations in the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Qantara, Rashaaf, al-Bayada, Shamaa, and Yahmar al-Shqayf.

Unable to counter Hezbollah's drone campaign on the battlefield, “Israel” struck the Lebanese capital on Thursday – only the second attack on Beirut since the ceasefire. The attack hit a building in the Shoueifat area of Beirut's southern suburb, sending large clouds of smoke over the neighborhood.

According to Hebrew media reports, the strike was approved by Washington, which has given “Israel” permission to carry out only "targeted" air raids on the capital.

On Sunday, former war minister Benny Gantz said: "The best defense against Hezbollah is attack. No plane should take off from Beirut."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennet on Monday called for the bombing of Beirut as a direct response to Hezbollah's FPV drone strikes.

Also on Monday, opposition leader Yair Lapid said it was unacceptable that “Israeli” soldiers in the north continued to come under fire when "Israel's" ability to attack Beirut was restricted.

“Israeli” finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the ruling coalition, said on Monday: "For every explosive drone, 10 buildings in Beirut should fall."

So-called security minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged the Zionist entity to "cut the electricity, turn off the switch, and make it clear to them" that if Hezbollah drone strikes continue, "you will suffer the consequences."

The “Israeli” military has admitted to the killing of 22 soldiers since early March. The commander of the 401st Armored Brigade was seriously injured by Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon on April 20.

In response to Hezbollah's successes, "Israel" has unleashed massive destruction across southern Lebanon.