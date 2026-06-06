Large Gathering Held in Peshawar to Mark Imam Khomeini’s 37th Death Anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A large gathering was held during Friday prayers at Jamia Al-Shaheed Syed Arif Hussain Al-Hussaini in Peshawar to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of Iran’s Islamic Revolution. The event also coincided with the observance of the "Decade of Wilayah and Imamate," a period of religious significance for many Shia Muslims.

According to organizers, the program was attended by a large number of worshippers, including religious scholars and members of the local community.

In his Friday sermon, Imam-e-Juma Allama Ehsanullah Mohseni highlighted Imam Khomeini’s contributions to Islamic thought and described him as one of the most influential jurists of the modern era. He also extended greetings to attendees on the occasion of the Decade of Wilayah and Imamate and spoke about the significance of the event of Ghadir in Islamic tradition.

Addressing the congregation, Mohseni described Iran’s Islamic Revolution as a continuation of the principles associated with Ghadir, stating that the revolution succeeded through what he characterized as a divinely inspired movement and would continue to endure.

The event concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to the teachings associated with the leadership of Imam Ali and reflecting on the legacy and ideas of Imam Khomeini.