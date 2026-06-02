Over 350 Attend Ghadir Educational Classes in Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): More than 350 people have participated in a series of educational programs on the significance of Ghadir, organized by the Markaz-e-Taleem-o-Tarbiyat Trust in Lucknow ahead of Eid al-Ghadir.

The initiative, titled "Ma'arif-e-Ghadir Classes," has attracted men and women, students, and young people from across the community. Organizers say the program aims to increase public awareness of the historical event of Ghadir, its message and teachings, and the concepts of Imamate and Wilayah in Islamic thought.

The classes also seek to promote the teachings and cultural heritage of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) within society and family life.

The program includes lectures, academic discussions, question-and-answer sessions, and educational workshops designed to provide participants with a deeper understanding of various aspects of Ghadir.

According to organizers, participation has exceeded 350 attendees, reflecting growing interest in learning about and engaging with the teachings associated with Ghadir and Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).

The Markaz-e-Taleem-o-Tarbiyat Trust thanked participants for their involvement and expressed hope that similar educational and training initiatives would contribute to strengthening religious awareness and promoting knowledge of Islamic teachings within the community.

Organizers also said they intend to continue holding such programs in the future, with a particular focus on introducing younger generations to the teachings and intellectual heritage of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S).