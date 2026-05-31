US Congress Weighs Plan for Unprecedented Military Integration With Israel in 2027 NDAA

ABNA24 - According to the report published on Friday by Responsible Statecraft, the plan to combine the two militaries is embedded in the House of Representatives' version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).Section 224 of the NDAA is devoted to the military integration with the name "United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative", according to the report, which said the US has contributed an inflation-adjusted $200 billion in military assistance to Israel since 1948.

"Section 224 lays the groundwork for bilateral research and development, co-production of weapons, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and seemingly every manner of US-Israeli military-industrial complex cooperation," the report noted.While the US and Israel have worked jointly on missile defense, the report said the new congressional provision "would greatly expand coordination to seemingly every area of defense tech, including AI, quantum, autonomous systems, directed energy, cyber, biotech

."NDAA also proposes "network integration" and "data fusion", which would, in essence, combine both sides' military data, the report added.The report explained that if the proposal is approved and fully enacted, it would basically join the American and Israeli military forces at the hip, providing a higher level of military-industrial integration than the US has with any other military force in the world.

If the legislation passes, it would bring extraordinary Israeli influence to the US, far beyond the current network of lobbyists and social media influencers, the report warned.If approved, the legislation further entrenches the US in Israel’s numerous military and political problems.While the proposal is yet to be voted on in the House, it comes at a time when a growing number of Americans oppose Israel's actions in the West.

Israel is currently mired in three wars of aggression across the region, namely in Lebanon, Palestine, and Syria.Furthermore, the Israeli and the US regimes have waged two extremely costly wars on Iran in 2025 and 2026.

In both wars, the Iranian Armed Forces and resistance movements across the region responded by launching daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in the Israeli-occupied territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.Furthermore, during the second aggression, Iran retaliated by closing the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in a significant increase in oil prices and its by-products.



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