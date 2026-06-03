Blessed Banner of Alavi Shrine Raised Over Jamkaran Mosque Dome Ahead of Eid al-Ghadir

AhlulBayt News Agency: A blessed banner from the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) in Najaf has been hoisted atop the dome of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque as the Muslim world prepares to celebrate Eid al-Ghadir, the great feast of guardianship and Imamate.

The solemn flag-raising ceremony took place on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam al-Hadi (PBUH), suffusing the sacred precincts of Jamkaran with the spiritual atmosphere of the days of Wilayah.

The consecrated banner of the Alavi shrine — bearing the defining proclamation of the Ghadir event — is among the most recognized symbols of the culture of Wilayah in the Islamic world. Its hoisting over the iconic turquoise dome of Jamkaran, on the eve of Eid al-Ghadir, lends a powerful visual dimension to the spiritual preparations for the great feast.

The ceremony was conducted by the custodians of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque as part of broader commemorations honoring the culture of Imamate and guardianship and marking the approach of Eid al-Ghadir Khumm.

Twin Occasions Magnify the Ceremony's Splendor

The convergence of the flag-raising with the birth anniversary of Imam al-Hadi (PBUH) amplified the magnificence and spirituality of the occasion, drawing the attention and devotion of pilgrims and devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) gathered at the holy site.

Jamkaran Mosque Hosts Ghadir Celebrations

The Holy Jamkaran Mosque, a revered center of Shia devotion located on the outskirts of Qom, is hosting a series of cultural and religious programs in the run-up to the great Eid. The raising of the blessed Alavi banner forms a centerpiece of these observances, aimed at promoting and deepening the culture of Wilayah among the faithful.

The presence of the flag over the dome of Jamkaran stands as a striking emblem of Shia devotion to the luminous person of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (PBUH), and serves as a vivid reminder of the enduring message of the Ghadir proclamation in Islamic history.

Flag Previously Raised at Qom Martyrs' Cemetery

The ceremony follows a similar event in recent days, in which a large banner from the holy Alavi shrine was raised at the Martyrs' Cemetery of Ali ibn Ja'far Shrine (PBUH) in Qom, attended by custodians from the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad alongside various segments of the public.

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