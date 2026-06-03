Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: 'Followers of Ghadir School Stand on Frontlines Against Hegemonic Powers Across Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi has declared that the steadfastness of the Islamic Ummah in the face of oppression and global arrogance is the direct fruit of the teachings bequeathed at Ghadir Khumm, asserting that the followers of this school across Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and beyond have placed themselves on the frontlines of the struggle against hegemonic powers.

In a message addressed to the Second International Conference on Ghadir and Resistance, held at the shrine of Imamzadeh Yahya ibn Zayd in Miyami, Mashhad, the senior Shia source of emulation stressed that allegiance to religious leadership has proven the decisive factor in preserving Islamic identity, dignity, and values against unrelenting enemy conspiracies.

The full text of the Grand Ayatollah's message follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

"O you who have believed, persevere and endure and remain stationed and fear God, that you may be successful." (Surah Al-Imran, Verse 200)

At the outset, I extend my congratulations and felicitations on the auspicious and radiant Eid of Ghadir to all Muslims and Shias across the world, and in particular to you, esteemed participants. I offer my sincere appreciation and gratitude to all organizers, officials, and attendees of this conference. It is my hope that these valuable efforts will yield abundant blessings in disseminating and promoting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

Ghadir: A Pillar of Unity for the Islamic Ummah

Contrary to what certain narrow-minded individuals imagine, the teachings of the Ghadir school can serve as one of the most vital axes of convergence and unity for the Islamic Ummah. The Noble Prophet of Islam (peace be upon him and his household), by proclaiming the guardianship and Imamate of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), and by emphasizing love and obedience toward him, opened the path for the survival and continuity of pristine Islam for all of humanity. It is these very divine teachings that have preserved the luminous line of authentic Islam throughout history and safeguarded it from deviation and oblivion.

The Role of the Infallible Imam and the Jurists

One of the most salient features of this school is the station of the Infallible Imam (peace be upon him) and the jurists of the Ummah, as his deputies, in guiding and steering Islamic society — figures who have unfailingly carried the banner of steadfastness against oppression and arrogance, and who have served as a bulwark against the wavering and deviation born of hypocrisy, ignorance, and worldliness.

History bears clear witness that many of the defeats and backwardness suffered by the Islamic Ummah have resulted from the conduct of faithless or weak-willed rulers and leaders who, under the slightest pressure or temptation of personal gain and comfort, placed their own interests above the welfare of the Islamic community, or who, by injecting despair and passivity, drove Muslim societies toward submission before enemies and abandonment of the principles of faith and Islamic precepts.

Were it not for the perseverance of conscientious, God-fearing scholars and the steadfastness of religious leaders, a vast portion of Islamic identity would have been obliterated, and global unbelief and arrogance would have established total dominion over Islamic lands and resources — as, regrettably, we witness instances of in certain Muslim countries today.

This reality underscores the vital importance of popular adherence to religious leadership, a clear example of which we have witnessed in the life of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in the reciprocal bond between the Imam and the Ummah.

The Followers of Ghadir on the Frontlines Today

At the present juncture, as the world bears witness, it is the followers of the Ghadir school who, in various corners of the globe — from Iran and Iraq to Lebanon, Yemen, and other lands — stand firm and dignified under the banner of religious leaders and divinely guided authorities, in both belief and action, against the schemes and plots of the arrogant and the tyrants. They have offered their lives and their wealth on this path.

Without a doubt, the divine promise of victory for the believers has been fulfilled and shall continue to be fulfilled. Before long, the manifest triumph of Islam and the humiliating defeat of the camp of unbelief will become ever more apparent. The pinnacle of this divine support will be realized with the advent of Imam al-Mahdi (PBUH) and the establishment of the global government of justice and monotheism, God Almighty willing.

A Global Gravitation Toward the Ghadir School

What confirms and clarifies this assertion is the growing inclination of freedom-seekers and truth-seekers in the farthest reaches of the world — from various Islamic denominations and even followers of other faiths — toward this banner and this divine school. This gravitation heralds the preparedness of hearts to assemble under the standard of the promised uprising of Imam al-Mahdi (may God hasten his noble advent).

In conclusion, while once more congratulating you on this great Eid, I express my appreciation for the efforts of all organizers of the Ghadir and Resistance Conference, as well as its esteemed participants. I beseech God Almighty to count us all among the true Shias of the Commander of the Faithful, Imam Ali (peace be upon him), and to make us deserving of his intercession.

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