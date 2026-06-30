Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi: Any Weakness Emboldens Enemy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi has stressed the imperative of upholding the position of the Leader, preserving national solidarity and authority in the face of the enemy, tightening market controls, and seriously addressing the people's livelihood and social concerns—particularly the challenges facing the youth.

In a Sunday meeting with President Masoud Pezeshkian, the senior Shia Marja expressed satisfaction with the hopeful reports presented and commended the government's efforts to resolve the country's problems, while emphasizing the need to sustain this momentum.

The Grand Ayatollah underscored the necessity of maintaining authority against adversaries. "Any show of weakness emboldens the enemy, whereas the more authority officials display, the weaker the enemies become," he stated.

He went on to laud the Iranian people's patience and resilience. "Despite immense hardships, the people have demonstrated remarkable steadfastness—a level of endurance rarely witnessed in the world. This nation must be appreciated both in words and in deeds."

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi further stressed the importance of the Leader's position and the preservation of unity between the government and the Leadership. "The smaller the distance between the government and the Leader, the greater the reassurance and calm instilled in the people," he noted.

Highlighting the significance of cultural issues, he remarked that the Islamic Republic, beyond its republican dimension, possesses an Islamic identity. "Cultural matters must therefore be prioritized, and issues such as hijab should be addressed from an early age within the education system."

Concluding his remarks, Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi wished officials success and called for serious pursuit of the people's livelihood and social concerns, especially youth-related problems.

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