Pezeshkian: National Cohesion, Public Vigilance Foiled Enemy Plots Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian praised the decisive role of the Iranian nation in maintaining national cohesion and foiling the enemy-designed plots against the country.

The main asset of the Islamic Republic of Iran is its people and national cohesion, Pezeshkian said on Tuedsay. “Any strategy for the nation’s progress must be built upon strengthening public trust, social participation, and preserving national unity.”

“Adversaries believed they could trigger divisions in our country by escalating pressures and instigating insecurity. But public vigilance and national solidarity totally dismantled enemies’ calculations,” the Iranian president emphasized.

Speaking at an event marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Pezeshkian also stressed the need for a decisive crackdown on smuggling networks and drug traffickers.

“Those who target the health of our youth and the foundation of families for financial gain must face a decisive and deterrent response from the responsible authorities,” Pezeshkian asserted.

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