Pres. Pezeshkian: Public Support, Divine Assistance Helped Iran Navigate Difficult Circumstances

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian says his government would continue to pursue diplomacy in an effort to help resolve the country’s economic challenges, while emphasizing that improving living conditions for Iranians remains the administration’s top priority.

Speaking during a meeting with senior cleric Ayatollah Karimi Jahromi in the holy city of Qom on Sunday, Pezeshkian said public support and divine assistance had enabled Iran to navigate difficult circumstances.

He said the government was seriously pursuing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, expand international cooperation and remove obstacles affecting the country, expressing hope that ongoing negotiations would produce positive results and contribute to greater stability, security and public welfare.

The president said his administration had faced multiple challenges since taking office, including intensified foreign sanctions and pressure, domestic unrest, significant energy imbalances, and two periods of war and security crises.

He said the government had sought to preserve stability, ensure the uninterrupted delivery of public services and use all available administrative resources to steer the country through those challenges.

Pezeshkian added that the government was mobilizing all domestic and international capacities to address economic, livelihood and social issues, pledging that it would spare no effort to improve the lives of Iranian citizens.

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