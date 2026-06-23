Pres. Pezeshkian: Israeli Aggressive Policies Cause of Regional Insecurity

AhlulBayt News Agency: The presidents of Iran and Serbia, while welcoming the understanding to end the war and the necessity of consolidating peace and stability in the region, emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation.

President Masoud Pezeshkian in a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic appreciated the clear and transparent communications and positions of the Serbian government and people towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Serbian humanitarian assistance during the Ramadan war.

Referring to recent developments and reaching an understanding to end the war, President Pezeshkian said that we had always announced our readiness to negotiate, and today the negotiation process has continued well, and we will continue the negotiation process.

Pezeshkian considered the Israeli aggressive policies to be the cause of insecurity in the region, and said that these aggressions of the US and the Israeli regime against Iran did not reach their goal, and their crimes included the martyrdom of 168 innocent children, the martyrdom of our beloved Leader, and the attack on our infrastructure.

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