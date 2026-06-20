Iranian Parliamentary Commission Puts Leader's Guidelines at Core of US MoU Review

AhlulBayt News Agency: A leading commission of the Iranian Parliament says it has placed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei’s guidelines at the center of its assessment of a newly-inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States.

The 14-point “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” was formally signed by the presidents of both countries early on Thursday, with the text finalized and the agreement officially in effect. It was finalized on Sunday, following months of intensive negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with support from other regional countries.

The MoU, signed remotely by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump, calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts, the removal of the US naval blockade within 30 days, the restoration of commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a reconstruction plan worth at least $300 billion, and the lifting of US sanctions.

In a statement addressing the "passionate and loyal people" of Iran on Friday, the Parliament's Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy said the continuation of the country's diplomatic victories depends on preserving national unity and solidarity.

The commission once again affirmed its "absolute distrust" of enemies and added that the Islamabad MoU serves as a new roadmap for regional and global security.

The statement emphasized that, in fulfillment of the Parliament's supervisory duty, the commission will meticulously pursue and demand the complete realization of the Leader's conditions until the end.

The commission expressed hope that with the maximum fulfillment of the Iranian nation’s interests and in the light of national solidarity, “we will increasingly witness the country's progress and prosperity on the path of the [Islamic] Revolution's noble ideals."

It noted that the Iranian people's steadfastness in the path of truth and resistance in the face of bullying of the extremist and ill-intentioned powers has proven that the Iranian culture and civilization are intertwined with the lofty teachings of Islam.

Iran still remains in mourning for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who sacrificed his comfort for the tranquility of the beloved Iranian nation and the proud Islamic Ummah, the statement read.

It emphasized that the path and conduct of the late Ayatollah Khamenei is a human-building school of thought “whose teachings will forever remain the capital of Iranians' movement and resistance."

The commission expressed satisfaction that "ill-intentioned enemies of a united Iran" have once again made a miscalculation and failed in advancing their sinister goals.

The statement declared that "the world witnessed that the Islamic Iran, with courage and authority, put the extremist aggressors in their place and made them understand that in the face of the great and civilized Iranian nation, they have no choice but to accept defeat and pay respect."

The commission concluded its statement with a call for "vigilance and insight" on this critical path, reminding the negotiating team to pay precise attention to the Leader's directives, rely on the nation’s support and stand firm on the rightful demands of the Iranian people

"We pray to Almighty God for the ever-increasing victory of Iran's heroic nation and its servants in all arenas," it said.

In a message released on Thursday, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said Iranian officials have made extensive efforts out of compassion and goodwill to reach a memorandum of understanding with the US, while the American president has used various leverage points out of desperation.

"In the course of reaching this stage, officials, out of compassion and goodwill, made many efforts, and of course it was the US president who, out of desperation, was using various leverage points for this purpose,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

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