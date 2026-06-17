Iran's Defense Minister: Missile, Drone Production Accelerated During Third Imposed War

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s caretaker defense minister says that the production of strategic missiles and drones continued at a faster pace and higher precision during the third imposed war.

Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Ebn al-Reza made the remarks during a joint meeting with representatives of East Azerbaijan province in the Iranian parliament on Tuesday, according to Press TV EN website.

“In the third imposed war, we fought much more powerfully than in the 12-day war against the Zionist regime, criminal America and other countries that assisted the enemy through logistical support and by allowing their territory to be used for attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” General Ebnolreza said.

Iran’s defense industries significantly enhanced their capabilities during the war, leveraging the capacities of knowledge‑based companies to accelerate the production of strategic missiles and drones, he said.

“The production of strategic missiles and drones was carried out with greater speed and precision, and we witnessed the development and advancement of new and upgraded weapons for the armed forces, which were used to defeat the criminals and aggressors.”

The third imposed war refers to the latest US‑Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, with a wave of strikes that assassinated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and targeted nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

The 40‑day war, which followed the 12‑day war in June 2025, ended in a Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire in early April.

An MoU signed between Iran and the United States on June 15 brought an end to the war and lifted the US naval blockade, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military capabilities have grown stronger as a result of the war, rather than being diminished.

....................

End/ 257