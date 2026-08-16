Sanaa lights up green as Yemenis prepare to mark prophet Muhammad’s birthday

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, witnessed during the past few hours a celebratory light march and a procession with hundreds of cars decorated with green lights, rejoicing over the advent of the anniversary of the Prophet’s Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The procession, draped in green lights, of cars that arrived from various districts of the capital secretariat, Sanaa, set off from “Al-Sabeen Square” south of the capital to tour a number of main streets.

The streets and neighborhoods of the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and the main cities were decorated with green lights in celebration of the anniversary of the Prophet’s birthday.

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