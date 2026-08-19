Yemeni armed forces carry out 'qualitative military operation' against Saudi Aramco refinery

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces have reportedly carried out a successful strike against an oil facility operated by the state-owned Saudi Aramco petroleum and natural gas company in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aggression and blockade against their homeland.

Yemen’s official Saba news agency cited an unnamed military source as saying that Yemeni military units conducted a “qualitative military operation” on Tuesday, targeting an Aramco refinery with several drones.

The source added that the unmanned aerial vehicles accurately hit the designated targets inside the refinery.

He noted that the strike was carried out in retaliation for “violations of the Yemeni airspace” over the northern provinces of Sa’ada and Hajjah.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the Yemeni drone attack.

Additionally, Saudi Aramco did not immediately issue public comments regarding the reported attack or any potential operational impact at the Jizan facility.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have reiterated they will continue implementing the “siege-for-siege equation” and would target strategic sites inside Saudi Arabia besides Saudi mercenary forces’ positions and concentrations wherever they were located.

On Monday, the Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said the country’s armed forces are closely monitoring developments, stressing that they will respond to any threat and conspiracy by enemies with more severe and devastating attacks.

The ministry announced in a statement that Yemeni military units stand with open eyes, prepared, and more vigilant than ever, and will not hesitate to respond in kind to any Saudi escalation of tensions.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, stating that authorities in Riyadh have been keeping “an unjust and oppressive siege” in place on Yemen for nearly 12 years, “plundering our resources and implementing a complete blockade.”

Subsequently, the Yemeni Armed Forces have announced multiple successful operations against Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen in March 2015, initiating a comprehensive war supported militarily, politically, and logistically by the United States and certain Western countries.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been killed, yet Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reinstalling a puppet regime aligned with Riyadh.

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