Yemen Scholars Association condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine, Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemen Scholars Association has condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks and massacres in Palestine and Lebanon, saying they are driven by “satanic Talmudic teachings.”

In a statement, the association stressed that Israeli massacres and destruction can only be deterred through jihadist mobilization and the promotion of Quranic culture.

It emphasized the importance of preparing Muslim nations and youth for jihad, saying this is essential to restraining and defeating the occupying entity.

The association also called for support and solidarity with Hezbollah fighters, stressing that their sacrifices and continued readiness require the backing of the Lebanese people and Muslims across the world.

It urged scholars, preachers and academics to channel public anger toward Israel and the United States, which it referred to as Israel’s “American partner.”

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