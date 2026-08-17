Lebanon death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 4,346

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cumulative death toll from the latest Israeli aggression against Lebanon has risen to 4,346, with 12,301 injured, since the escalation began on March 2.

According to a Lebanese health ministry report published on Sunday, 11 people were killed and 24 injured over the past week.

The report said 135 healthcare workers have been killed and 410 injured in 179 attacks by Israeli forces targeting ambulances and medical personnel.

Since March 2, Israeli occupation has intensified its attacks on Lebanese towns, villages and cities, targeting civilian infrastructure and causing hundreds of deaths, thousands of injuries, and the displacement of around 1.5 million Lebanese, most of whom are not registered at shelters.

Despite a ceasefire understanding declared in June, the report said Israeli forces continue to commit daily violations of the agreement.

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