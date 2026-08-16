Iran Condemns Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the Zionist regime's continued violations of international law and human rights in Lebanon.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Baqaei condemned the brutal Israeli attacks in various regions across Lebanon and expressed deep regret over the inaction of the UN Security Council towards the continued Zionist regime's violations of international law and human rights in Lebanon.

Baqaei harshly condemned the earlier today's Israeli strikes in south Lebanon in which 11 people were martyred, including women and children, as well as several others were wounded.

He further deplored the UN Security Council's silence towards Lebanon's developments.

Baqaei also praised Lebanese people's resistance in the face of aggression and expressed Iran's solidarity with Lebanon in defending its sovereignty and dignity.

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