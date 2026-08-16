Israeli Strikes Rock Southern Lebanon as Hezbollah Clashes Erupt

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes, artillery fire, and phosphorus shelling against areas in southern Lebanon, with heavy clashes and intense gunfire reported around the Ali al-Taher Heights in the region’s Nabatieh Governorate.

According to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen network, Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on an area between Ali al-Taher and al-Dabsha in Nabatieh.

At the same time, Israeli forces subjected the Ali al-Taher Heights to heavy machinegun fire.

The network further reported that Israeli artillery units targeted the mountainous area with phosphorus shells.

Lebanese sources also reported heavy clashes and intense gunfire around the heights, saying the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah’s fighters were trying to prevent the invaders from advancing towards the area.

Hebrew-language media reported casualties among Israeli forces in a Hezbollah retaliation.

The reports came hours after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued threats against Lebanon.

He accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire and attacking Israeli forces inside the “Yellow Line.”

He also said the Israeli military would continue its incursions in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in accordance with relevant directives without acknowledging the military’s persisting violations against the country and the blockaded coastal sliver.

On Saturday, Israeli army radio had reported that three Israeli troops had been wounded after an explosive-laden drone struck an Israeli forces’ concentration in the Ali al-Taher Heights. According to the report, all three belonged to the Yahalom special engineering unit, with one sustaining very critical injuries and the other two being seriously wounded.

The radio said the drone was the third of its kind launched towards the mountain range by Hezbollah in recent weeks, while previous drones had reportedly been used for intelligence and reconnaissance missions in the area. Netanyahu’s office also confirmed that three Israeli troops had been injured in a Hezbollah strike.

The office said Israeli forces responded by attacking what it described as a “resistance headquarters” in southern Lebanon.

The attack killed at least 11 people, including women and children, with the office alleging that the troops realized that the targeted premises housed civilians rather than military personnel, only after staging the attack.

Hezbollah condemned the “brutal massacre” and pledged to respond.

The movement said the incident was part of the Israeli regime’s record of attacks against Lebanon and warned that continued Israeli attacks and attempts to impose new realities on the ground would be met with an appropriate response in defense of Lebanon, its people, sovereignty, and national dignity.

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