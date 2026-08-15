7 civilians martyred in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from an Israeli air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Ansar has risen to seven, according to local media.

Earlier Al Jazeera reported that three Israeli air attacks hit the outskirts of Ansar in the Nabatieh district, as well as the vicinity of Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

NNA reported that three others were wounded when Israeli warplanes struck a house on the outskirts of Ansar towards Zrarieh at dawn, destroying the building.

Rescue teams are continuing to search through the rubble and transport the dead and wounded to hospitals in Nabatieh.

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