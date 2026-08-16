Israeli forces detain Palestinian newlywed couple

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have detained a Palestinian newlywed couple and raided a wedding hall amid rising tensions in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, where settlement activity remains at persistently high levels and extremist settlers continue to besiege homes and restrict residents’ movement.

On Friday, Israel’s so-called security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir published a post on the social media platform X after Israeli forces arrested the bride and groom for allegedly causing “traffic jams” during their wedding celebrations in the Negev region of the 1948-occupied Palestinian territories.

The newlywed couple was taken by Israeli police for interrogation while still wearing their wedding clothes.

Separately, Israeli troops raided a wedding hall at al-Eizariya town in the central part of the West Bank, and assaulted Palestinians inside.

The developments come amid a days-long Israeli settler siege of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank village of Qusra.

On Friday, Palestinian, foreign, and Israeli activists reached the three Palestinian homes that extremist settlers have besieged for five days in the Ras al-Ain area of Qusra.

The Israeli military barred the activists from entering the residences, saying that the area was classified as a “closed military zone.” However, they were able to distribute food, water, and basic necessities to the inhabitants.

Since Sunday, Israeli settlers have surrounded three families by blocking the roads that lead to their residences, thereby restricting their ability to enter or exit.

This has raised concerns that they may be compelled to vacate their homes and that their properties could be confiscated.

The Israeli military has deployed hundreds of soldiers to Qusra in recent days under the pretext of dismantling a settlement outpost established by settlers near the town.

In recent months, the Ras al-Ain region has experienced multiple attempts by settlers to create a settlement outpost and appropriate Palestinian land and residences.

Palestinian authorities have cautioned that the siege may serve as a mechanism to displace inhabitants and seize their properties.

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