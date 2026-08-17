Ben-Gvir urges nightly killings of ‘30 to 40′ Palestinians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called on regime forces to kill “30 to 40” Palestinians in Gaza every night, saying operations should target more than just those who “pose a danger” at a particular moment.

Ben-Gvir made the remarks during a podcast interview with Rom Braslavski, a former Israeli captive held in Gaza following the Hamas-led attacks of October 2023. The episode surfaced on Sunday and was widely circulated by Palestinian media outlets.

During the discussion, the minister described Palestinians in Gaza as unworthy of life and said they were "not even people," calling for their targeted killing.

“There are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn’t live. They’re not even people,” he said.

The comments are the latest in a series of controversial statements by Ben-Gvir, a key member of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration who oversees Israel’s police and prison services.

The far-right minister's remarks come as Israel approaches parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27.

Ben-Gvir also criticized Netanyahu’s decision to scale back military operations in Gaza under the current “ceasefire”, throwing his weight behind a return to targeted assassinations that would go beyond people considered active threats.

Elsewhere in the interview, he told Braslavski that he would seek to allow him to participate in executions carried out under Israel’s recently enacted death penalty law for Palestinians convicted in military courts of deadly attacks against Israeli settlers.

Braslavski made a personal request to the minister, saying he wished to execute convicted prisoners himself.

“I don’t want a rope; I want a button on a gun. With my own hands, I will execute every terrorist" in Israel, he added.

In response, Ben-Gvir pledged to do everything in his power to make that possible.

“I will turn the world upside down to make that happen. I promise you that I will do everything I can and turn the world upside down until it happens,” he said.

The minister also reiterated his support for encouraging Palestinians to permanently leave Gaza and for expanding Israeli settlements in the territory, saying he views the entire Gaza Strip as belonging to Israel.

International lawyers have warned that large-scale, forced or coerced displacement of Palestinians could amount to ethnic cleansing.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,250 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect in October.

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