Gaza Civil Defense Recovers 21 Bodies from Destroyed Buildings

AhlulBayt News Agency: Search teams in Gaza have recovered the remains of 21 Palestinians from buildings destroyed during Israel’s genocidal war against the besieged strip, while efforts are continuing to locate dozens more believed to remain buried beneath the rubble.

Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal said on Saturday that 12 bodies were recovered from the remains of a Batniji family home in eastern Gaza City, while another nine were found at a Gharbiyah family house in the city’s western Katiba area.

Rescue crews then moved to the al-Maghribi family home in the Zeitoun neighborhood after receiving reports that the remains of 40 people could be buried beneath the rubble.

The latest recovery effort is part of a broader operation launched by Gaza’s Civil Defense last month to locate bodies trapped beneath buildings destroyed during the war.

The second phase covers 147 sites across Gaza, North Gaza and central Gaza, where officials estimate that the remains of about 1,072 people are still buried under the debris.

The operation is being carried out amid major logistical constraints. Basal said a lack of heavy machinery, specialized equipment, fuel and other essential supplies has severely restricted the teams’ ability to reach damaged sites and recover those trapped beneath them.

He also called for international assistance to provide the equipment needed to expand the search and recovery work.

The Civil Defense recovered 333 bodies and human remains from 54 destroyed buildings during the first phase of the operation, which began in November 2025. Officials said at the time that another 226 bodies could not be reached because of limited resources.

Gaza’s Government Media Office has estimated that about 9,500 Palestinians have been reported missing since the war began on October 7, 2023, with many believed to be buried beneath destroyed buildings.

Palestinian authorities say Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 73,000 people and wounded over 174,000 in Gaza, most of them women and children. They also estimate that roughly 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

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