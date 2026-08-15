Hamas: Israeli plan to transfer West Bank law enforcement to police could advance annexation, Judaization

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has strongly condemned an Israeli decision to transfer law enforcement powers involving extremist settlers in the occupied West Bank from the military to the Israeli police, warning that such a move could advance annexation and Judaization.

The Gaza-based group, in a press release issued on Friday, stated that the decision signifies a perilous step towards establishing de facto annexation and reinforcing Israeli dominance over the occupied Palestinian territories by enforcing Israeli laws in those areas, which constitutes a clear breach of international law that forbids settlements.

“The delegation of these powers to the Israeli police, which is overseen by far-right minister [Itamar] Ben-Gvir, is inextricably linked to the Israeli regime’s strategy of expanding settlements, creating new realities in the West Bank, and offering increased protection and support for the rising violence and criminal acts committed by settlers against our people, their properties, and sacred sites,” Hamas stated.

The movement cautioned against the swift implementation of Israeli measures intended to alter the legal and political status of the occupied West Bank, which include annexation and Judaization initiatives, as well as attempts to undermine the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and statehood.

It emphasized the necessity of opposing these actions through all available means.

Hamas called upon Arab and Muslim countries, as well as the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to undertake prompt political and diplomatic measures to counter annexation and settlement schemes, and to compel Israel to stop these practices.

The movement finally urged the international community and the United Nations to fulfill their obligations, go beyond mere statements of condemnation, and take decisive actions to stop Israeli schemes, hold Israel accountable for its violations and crimes, and ensure the protection of the Palestinian people, their land, and sacred sites.

Also on Friday, Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh censured the Israeli plot.

The move constitutes “a blatant breach of international law, resolutions of international legitimacy, and established agreements,” as well as a renewed effort to enforce Israeli law and sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, including East al-Quds, Sheikh said in a statement.

He characterized the move as an attempt to reinforce the “illegal annexation” of Palestinian land, emphasizing that settlement activities are unlawful and that Israel lacks sovereignty over the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967.

Sheikh appealed to the international community to fulfill its obligations, put an end to the “unilateral and hazardous measures,” and urge Israel to conform to international law and relevant international resolutions.

Israeli minister of military affairs Israel Katz has directed the military to devise a strategy for transferring civilian law enforcement duties concerning Israeli settlers in the West Bank to the police, as reported by Israeli media.

Katz emphasized that the military’s primary focus should be on addressing what he termed as “Palestinian terrorism” and safeguarding communities, while the police are to manage civilian law enforcement.

The directive came amid ongoing confrontations between settlers, Palestinians, and Israeli forces, alongside rising tensions regarding the removal of unauthorized settlement outposts.

More than 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in settlements in the West Bank, including East al-Quds, in contravention of international law, according to a 2025 UN report.

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