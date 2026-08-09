Israel revokes entry permits of American activists supporting Palestinians in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel has revoked the entry permits of a group of American activists who participated in protests against attacks by illegal Jewish settlers on Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank.

The activists were taking part in a seven-week volunteer program in the Masafer Yatta area of the occupied West Bank, where they were supporting Palestinian communities, The Forward, a US publication, reported.

One of the activists, Sam Sherman, told the publication that he received an email canceling his travel permit while participating in the program.

“It happened to me and a few others in my cohort … within the same hour,” Sherman said. “A few of us got the same email within minutes of each other.”

He said Israeli forces, police and armed settlers photographed his passport during confrontations that were initiated by settlers.

According to the report, more experienced Jewish activists told Sherman that he would not be allowed to enter the occupied territories again unless he immigrated there permanently.

The incident comes as Jewish settlers continue their attacks against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank.

According to official Palestinian figures, illegal settlers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the first six months of 2026.

The attacks included assaults on individuals and property, the establishment of new illegal settlement outposts, and preventing Palestinian farmers from accessing their land.

Since October 2023, the occupied West Bank has experienced a surge in Israeli military offensives and settler assaults, which have killed at least 1,179 Palestinians. Another 12,666 people have been injured, while around 24,000 others have been detained, according to official Palestinian figures.

Israel was illegally established in 1948 on Palestinian territory seized by Zionist armed groups. In 1967, the regime went on to occupy the rest of the Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East al-Quds.

Most countries and the United Nations consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal under international law, citing the Fourth Geneva Convention’s prohibition on the transfer of an occupying power’s population into occupied territory.

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