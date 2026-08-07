Zionist Analyst: Stop the Endless War; Israel Paying Heavy Price

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ofer Shelah, the director of the "Israel National Security Policy" program at the Institute for National Security Studies and an analyst for Haaretz, referring to the killing of two reserve soldiers of the Zionist regime's army in Lebanon and the wounding of four others, wrote that the war Israel entered on October 7, 2023, has become an endless war and is no longer a tool for achieving political objectives, but has become this regime's "lifestyle."

Referring to the ceasefire agreement on the Lebanon border in November 2024, he claimed that the agreement had provided significant calm for the northern regions of occupied Palestine, but after the start of the so-called "Roar of the Lion" operation and the resumption of hostilities, Israel entered an operation that lacked a clear objective.

Shelah added that a significant portion of Israeli public opinion believes that Iran and its allies have gained the upper hand in this battle, yet Israeli society, which is exhausted and shocked by the war, still supports its continuation.

This Zionist analyst also pointed to the heavy costs of the war, writing that since the beginning of the war, the cost of deploying reserve forces alone is estimated at about 100 billion shekels, and the direct cost of the war has reached 280 billion shekels.

According to him, the repeated recall of reserve forces for the third consecutive year has affected the family life, psychological state, employment, and businesses of tens of thousands of soldiers, placing a heavy burden on Israeli society.

Shelah concluded by recalling that the strategic documents of the Israeli army emphasized shortening the war and quickly returning society to normal conditions, but today, none of the political and military leaders speak of ending the war, and only repeat the slogan of "total victory."

He emphasized that an endless war is not Israel's inevitable fate, and its continuation further weakens this regime's international standing, army readiness, economy, and social cohesion; therefore, ending the war is the only way to ensure security and reduce its heavy costs.

**************

End/ 345E