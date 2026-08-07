Iranian FM's Message to Neighboring Countries: Time Come to Embrace True Brotherhood

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a message addressed to neighboring countries, said, "Iran's powerful armed forces have proven their readiness, capability, and authority against the world's most advanced military force."

He added, "When Muslims are united and cohesive alongside one another, they can stand with strength and determination against any challenge posed by malevolent outsiders."

Araghchi emphasized, "The time has come to rely only on ourselves and embrace true brotherhood."

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