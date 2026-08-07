Telegraph: U.S., Israel Defeated in War with Iran; Tehran Expanded Its Regional Influence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Telegraph, in a report published on Friday, wrote that the war initiated by the United States in cooperation with the Zionist regime to weaken or overthrow the Islamic Republic of Iran ultimately led to the strengthening of Tehran's regional position.

The newspaper emphasized that the United States and Israel were the losers of this war, and Iran was able to emerge from this confrontation in a stronger position.

The newspaper also considered the possible agreement between Iran and Oman on the Strait of Hormuz as a sign of Iran's increased power and influence after the war, and assessed that this conflict may become a turning point in the process of the declining global influence of the United States.

The Telegraph also described the war against Iran as one of Washington's historic mistakes, and wrote that peace agreements ultimately reflect field realities; realities that America tried to change but failed in this path.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times, referring to the possibility of the resumption of hostilities between Donald Trump's administration and Iran, stated that a return to war does not offer a clear prospect of victory for the United States.

The newspaper warned that continued tensions could impose significant economic, political, and diplomatic costs on the Trump administration, especially with the U.S. midterm elections approaching.

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