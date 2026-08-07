Emigration Rate from Zionist Regime Increased by 50 Percent, Hebrew Media Admitted

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An official document of the Zionist regime, published on Thursday, reported a 50 percent increase in the rate of emigration of citizens of this regime from the occupied territories. A trend that, according to Hebrew media, has imposed heavy tax losses on the Zionist regime.

The Hebrew newspaper Maariv, citing a study prepared by the Zionist regime's Tax Authority, reported that the number of Zionists leaving this regime has doubled. According to this report, the highest increase in emigration has been recorded among high-income individuals, those employed in the high-tech sector, doctors, and people aged 40 to 50.

The newspaper added that the potential loss of tax revenues for the Zionist regime as a result of this trend is estimated at about 1.2 billion shekels (approximately $400 million) annually.

The Hebrew newspaper Israel Hayom also reported that the emigration rate of wealthy Zionists doubled between 2019 and 2024. According to the newspaper, this development costs the Zionist regime's government hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues annually.

According to this report, the tax loss resulting from the emigration of this group increased from about 500 million shekels ($166 million) in 2019 to 1.2 billion shekels (about $400 million) in 2023 and 2024. An issue that has raised concerns in the Zionist regime's Ministry of Finance.

Prediction of Doubling Financial Losses

Israel Hayom, citing officials of the Zionist regime's Tax Authority, reported that if the current emigration trend continues, annual tax losses over the next five years could reach about 3.5 billion shekels ($1.16 billion).

The document also shows that the composition of emigrants has changed, with their average annual income increasing from 125,000 shekels ($41,500) in 2019 to 200,000 shekels ($66,400) in 2024, and most of them working in the high-tech and medical sectors.

The newspaper added that the emigration rate of workers in these two sectors has tripled over the past five years. An issue that has increased the Zionist regime's concerns about the intensifying emigration of elites and specialized personnel from the occupied territories.

Furthermore, the age distribution of emigrants has also caused concern among the regime's economic officials, as the trend of departure among younger age groups and economically productive forces is increasing.

According to this report, one percent of Zionists aged 20 to 30 emigrated during 2023 and 2024. The proportion of emigrants in the 30 to 40 age group has also nearly doubled compared to 2019, although precise figures have not been provided.

Previously, reports published in Hebrew media had attributed the increase in emigration from the Zionist regime to the consequences of wars, rising living costs, and the political crisis caused by the ruling right-wing current's efforts to pass laws restricting the powers of the judiciary.

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