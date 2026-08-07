Ansarullah: Saudi Forces, Their Mercenaries in Yemen Have No Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hazam al-Asad, a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, emphasized that Saudi forces, their military bases, mercenaries, and affiliated agents on Yemeni soil will be subject to targeting.

Al-Asad wrote in a series of messages on the social media platform X, "Neither the Saudi occupation forces, nor their mercenaries, nor their bases will be secure in our land."

He also called on those who condemn the military operations of Yemen's armed forces to first allow Saudi Arabia to establish military bases on their soil and recruit and organize forces from among their citizens, and then criticize the operations against the Saudi military presence in Yemen.

The member of Ansarullah's political bureau stated that Yemen's armed forces are compelled to confront any party that obstructs the Yemeni nation's path to achieving its rights, freedom, and independence. This confrontation will include any party that participates in escalating tensions, regardless of its nationality.

Al-Asad further, referring to developments in Yemen's Marib province, pointed to Al Jazeera correspondent Ahmad al-Shalfi's reports about Saudi Arabia transferring weapons and military equipment to Marib, and added that the network later reported attacks and explosions in warehouses belonging to Saudi Arabia in this province.

He considered these developments as evidence of the nature of Saudi Arabia's military presence in Yemen, and accused the United States of supporting this presence and attempting to strengthen Saudi military bases and send forces to fight against the Yemeni nation.

The member of Ansarullah's political bureau also said that Washington, through its ambassador and the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), in cooperation with the Saudi government, has been working to establish Saudi military bases on Yemeni soil and transfer mercenaries and takfiri elements to these bases.

Al-Asad emphasized that Sana'a considers Saudi Arabia's military presence in Yemen as foreign intervention, and Yemen's armed forces will continue to confront any military movement against this country. He linked this issue to the lifting of the blockade, the realization of the Yemeni nation's rights, and the achievement of independence and national sovereignty.

There Is No Civil War

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Farah, another member of Ansarullah's political bureau, emphasized that there will be no civil war in Yemen, and what is happening is a battle against Saudi occupation and its domestic and foreign agents.

Al-Farah wrote on the social media platform X that Saudi Arabia is recruiting forces of various nationalities, including Yemenis, American security companies, and Pakistani, British, and American military trainers, to impose its dominance over Yemen.

He warned that Sana'a will confront any Saudi military movement on Yemeni soil, regardless of the nationality of the participating forces, and any violation of Yemen's sovereignty on land, sea, or air will be met with a response deep inside Saudi territory and its sensitive areas.

Al-Farah also criticized Saudi Arabia's expenditures to recruit political figures and currents in Yemen and Lebanon, and said that Riyadh is investing in figures who do not have significant political and popular standing, and is trying to use tools and mercenaries to achieve its objectives.

He added, "One attack on Saudi Arabia could destroy what Riyadh has been seeking to achieve in Yemen over a hundred years." The continuation of Saudi Arabia's tension-creating policies shows that the country's decision-makers are not considering the interests of the people and their own security.

Al-Farah emphasized that Sana'a will consider any action against Yemen's sovereignty as an escalation of tensions by foreign parties, and the response will be proportionate to the nature of the aggression and its origin. Yemen will never accept the imposition of a new reality through force or the use of domestic and foreign agents.

Announcement of Attack on Positions of Saudi-Affiliated Forces

Yemen's armed forces yesterday announced the targeting of gatherings of the so-called "Emergency Forces" affiliated with Saudi Arabia in several areas between the provinces of Marib and Hadramaut.

Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, announced in a statement that a large-scale and special military operation targeted military gatherings in the areas of Al-Ruwayk, Al-Abr, and Al-Thaniyah, as well as camps affiliated with the First and Third Divisions of the Emergency Forces, using a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.

He added that this operation was carried out after monitoring Saudi army preparations to escalate military operations on the Al-Jawf and Marib fronts, and as a result, hundreds of Saudi-affiliated forces were killed or wounded. A large number of camps, military vehicles, and arms depots in the Al-Wadiyah area in eastern Yemen were also destroyed and set on fire.