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Sanders: Corrupt Trump Dragged America into Catastrophic War

7 August 2026 - 18:46
News ID: 1849840
Sanders: Corrupt Trump Dragged America into Catastrophic War

The U.S. Senator from Vermont said that Donald Trump is corrupt and has dragged the country into a catastrophic war.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bernie Sanders said in an interview with MSNBC, "Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in American history and an authoritarian."

He continued, "Trump is someone who has turned power into a tool for plunder and wealth accumulation. He is corrupt and has dragged America into a catastrophic war. My duty as a senator is to stand with all my might against these destructive policies and fight them."

Sanders is one of the largest and most effective critics of Trump's policies in America.

He has so far criticized Trump's policies in various areas.

This Democratic senator had previously, in a message condemning the resumption of aggressive U.S. attacks against Iran, addressed Donald Trump, emphasizing, "End the war against Iran."

Sanders wrote in a message on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), "Resuming Trump's baseless and wrong war against Iran will not make America stronger."

He added, "This war will take more lives and waste more taxpayer money."

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