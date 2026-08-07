Reports on Depletion of U.S. Weapons Stockpiles Angered Trump

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to published reports, Trump has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the release of information about the depletion of U.S. weapons stockpiles, considering it a sign of Washington's military weakness in the sensitive situation of confronting Iran.

This reaction came after the publication of intelligence and media reports about the consumption of a significant portion of the U.S. military's precision missiles and defense system inventories.

The Wall Street Journal, citing American advisors and officials, reported that the issue of ammunition stockpile depletion has become one of Trump's main concerns following last week's meeting at Camp David.

The newspaper also wrote that the U.S. President is dissatisfied with the limited options available to him to force Iran to abandon its nuclear program, and believes that the publication of negative news about the war leads to increased boldness on the part of Tehran and a weakening of Washington's position. According to this report, Trump has also discussed the status of Pentagon ammunition stockpiles with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense.

In response, the White House spokesperson emphasized that the U.S. military remains the most powerful military force in the world and possesses the necessary combat capability to carry out any presidential orders.

He also called for the prosecution of individuals who provide classified military information to the media, describing this action as a violation of federal law and a breach of trust.

Meanwhile, CNN, citing U.S. officials, reported that Trump had been aware of the problems related to ammunition stockpiles for months, but is angry about the public disclosure of this information in the current situation.

The network claimed that the U.S. military used approximately 80 percent of its THAAD interceptor missiles and nearly half of its Patriot interceptor missile stockpiles during the war; an issue that, according to military commanders, has brought Pentagon stockpiles to a "dangerous" level and increased the concern of U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf region about America's defensive capability against potential Iranian missile and drone attacks.

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