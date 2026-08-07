Yemeni Army: We Continue Equation of Blockade in Response to Blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's armed forces stated in a statement, "The Saudi enemy continues to mobilize forces and provoke and push them into the vortex of a futile and failed aggressive war, insisting on continuing the blockade of our nation and escalating aggressions against our country."

The statement added, "By God's grace and favor, the gatherings (of Saudi mercenaries), including their weapons depots, armaments, and military equipment at the Sah al-Jin garrison, were crushed."

The unique strikes on Saudi positions were precise and carried out with a large number of missiles and drones.

"We will continue to escalate confrontation in response to escalation."

"We will decisively crush any force the Saudi enemy sends to continue the imposed blockade on our country."

"We continue to consolidate the equation of blockade in response to blockade."

"We will never allow the advancement of aggression plans against our country and will respond to them immediately and forcefully."

"We advise those among our country's children who have been deceived to leave the camps of the Saudi enemy and return to their areas before it is too late. We ask them to hurry to save themselves and not become fuel for the fires kindled by treacherous plans that trade in their blood."

"We salute the proud and noble tribes of Marib for their steadfastness against the occupiers and guardianship."

"We emphasize to the tribes of Marib and all Yemeni tribes that we are with them and their supporters in taking the rights of our nation and ending their blockade."

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