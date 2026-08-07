Yemeni Official to Saudis: Cost of Just Peace Far Less Than Continuing War

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, emphasizing the continuation of the implementation of the "blockade in response to blockade" equation until its objectives are fully achieved, stated that any party that cooperates with Saudi Arabia in the aggression and 12-year blockade of Yemen, even if this cooperation is justified under various titles and slogans, will be considered among the aggressors.

Addressing the Saudi government, he emphasized that mobilizing international support will not be helpful, and added that the cost of establishing a just, honorable peace based on good neighborliness is far less than the heavy costs of continuing the war. Al-Mashat called on Riyadh to pursue the path of dialogue and political resolution of the crisis instead of continuing the conflict.

Simultaneously, Yemen's Foreign Ministry also announced that spending financial resources to gain the support of others will not absolve Saudi Arabia of responsibility for its actions in Yemen.

The ministry also emphasized that any coalition or Islamic organization that does not prioritize the Palestinian issue and confronting the Zionist regime will ultimately serve the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and be doomed to failure.

Abdulaziz bin Habtour, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, also stating that Saudi policies have targeted all Yemeni people, said that efforts to draw residents of the southern provinces into confrontation with Sana'a are not aimed at defending the south, but at exhausting the people's capacity and deepening internal divisions.

He also emphasized that Sana'a does not consider the people of the southern and eastern provinces as its target, and that the country's main confrontation is focused on what he called the "Saudi project of infiltration and domination."

**************

End/ 345E