Republishing of Zionist Media Narratives in Some Lebanese Media; Professional, Ethical Challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Fatima Salameh, a researcher and PhD in media and communications, in this article, referring to what she called a decline in professional standards in some Lebanese media, wrote that some media outlets present information published by Zionist regime institutions and media as definitive facts to their audiences, without clearly indicating its source and without examining possible objectives and biases.

In her view, this practice not only questions the professional credibility of the media but also undermines the principles of transparency and editorial independence.

She further, comparing an article from Nida al-Watan about Hezbollah's tunnel network with a report from the Israeli research center Alma, published in July 2026, claimed that there are significant similarities between the two texts in terms of narrative structure, technical and engineering description of the tunnels, the manner of presenting logistical details, and even the estimation of the project's costs.

According to the author, the Lebanese newspaper article, without directly referencing the Alma report, used general phrases such as "based on military reports" or "specialized studies," and did not clarify the original source of the information for the audience.

Using content analysis method, Salameh examined the similarities between the two texts in several areas, including the description of the tunnel network as an extensive military infrastructure, the description of drilling equipment, ventilation, electricity, and communication systems, the method of material transfer, and also the estimation of construction costs and their connection to Iranian support.

She believes that this level of overlap goes beyond the usual similarities between media reports and indicates significant influence from the narrative presented in the Israeli report

The author concluded by emphasizing that thematic overlap between media is natural, but when similarities extend to narrative structure, the order of information presentation, and technical details, and at the same time the original source of information is not explicitly mentioned, serious questions arise about adherence to professional principles, transparency, and the audience's right to know the origin of the information.

In her view, accurate citation of sources, especially when information is published by Zionist regime-affiliated centers, is one of the fundamental requirements of professional journalism and allows the audience to more consciously assess the credibility and orientation of the information.

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