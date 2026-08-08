Ansarullah: Saudi Mercenaries, Military Bases in Yemen Not Be Safe

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement emphasized that Saudi forces, military bases, mercenaries, and Saudi-affiliated forces on Yemeni soil will be subject to targeting, and that the military operations of Yemen's armed forces are carried out within the framework of realizing the rights of the Yemeni nation, lifting the blockade, and defending the country's sovereignty and independence.

Hazam al-Asad, in a series of posts on his personal page on the social media platform X published on Friday, said, "The Saudi aggressor forces, their mercenaries, and their military bases in our land will not be safe."

He called on those who condemn Yemen's military operations to first allow Saudi military bases to be established on their soil and for Saudi Arabia to recruit and employ forces from among their citizens, and then criticize the operations that target the Saudi military presence in Yemen.

Al-Asad stated that Yemen's armed forces are compelled to confront any party that obstructs the Yemeni nation's path to achieving its rights, freedom, and independence. He added that this confrontation will include any party that participates in the process of escalating tensions, regardless of its nationality.

The member of Ansarullah's political bureau further, referring to developments in Marib province, pointed to Al Jazeera correspondent Ahmad al-Shalfi's statements about Saudi Arabia transferring weapons and military equipment to Marib, and added that the network later reported on attacks and explosions in Saudi warehouses in this area.

Al-Asad considered these developments as evidence of the nature of Saudi Arabia's military presence in Yemen, and accused the United States of supporting this presence and attempting to strengthen Saudi bases and transfer forces to fight against the Yemeni nation.

He added, "Washington, through its ambassador and the U.S. Central Command, has made efforts with the Saudi regime to establish Saudi military bases on Yemeni soil and transfer mercenaries and takfiri forces to these bases."

This member of Ansarullah's political bureau emphasized that Sana'a considers Saudi Arabia's military presence in Yemen as foreign intervention, and Yemen's armed forces will continue to confront military movements against this country.

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