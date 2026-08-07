Lebanese Cleric: After the Failure of Negotiations, Lebanese Government Should Begin Dialogue with Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Ali al-Khatib, the Vice President of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, in his Friday sermon delivered at the council's headquarters in Haret Hreik, referring to Arbaeen, described this occasion as a symbol of keeping alive the reformist ideals of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and combating corruption in the Islamic Ummah.

He emphasized that the Ashura movement was a movement for reforming society, and the Pure Imams (a.s.), by keeping this uprising alive, have emphasized the continuity of these goals.

In another part of his remarks, referring to the end of the recent round of negotiations between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime, he said that these negotiations ended without achieving results, because Israel insisted on its positions regarding not withdrawing from occupied areas.

Al-Khatib also stated that the Lebanese government had hoped that the United States would pressure Tel Aviv to advance the negotiations, but this expectation was not met, and according to him, Washington continues to pursue Lebanon's file within the framework of broader regional developments and pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Vice President of Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, warning about the sensitivity of the situation ahead, called on all political groups and the people of the country to avoid any internal tension and provocation, and to prioritize the preservation of national unity.

He emphasized that the main responsibility in this regard lies with the government and especially the President of Lebanon, and called on the authorities to begin comprehensive dialogue with all Lebanese currents, especially the resistance, to achieve a common strategy in facing future challenges, after the failure of the negotiation option.

Al-Khatib also, referring to regional developments, called for the formation of a joint mechanism among influential regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, to confront the threats of the Zionist regime.

Expressing concern about the situation in Syria and condemning the attacks and explosions in that country, he welcomed the proposal of Nabih Berri and Sheikh Naim Qassem to open a new page in Beirut-Damascus relations, and in conclusion, strongly criticized the silence of the international community and the diplomatic performance of the Lebanese government regarding the Zionist regime's attacks on the southern regions of the country.

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